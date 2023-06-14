An Oklahoma dog has a seriously wacky moniker, and now has an award to prove it.
Following a public vote last week, a dog from Oklahoma named Doc Pawlliday won the canine category in Nationwide's Wacky Pet Names celebration.
Amber H. nominated her fur-baby with the Tombstone-inspired name.
“My favorite western movie has always been Tombstone, and Doc Holliday is my favorite character,” said Amber. “I realized in his puppy photo that he looked like a ‘Doc,’ and ‘Pawlliday’ came soon after.”
Amber said Doc is a spitfire with a lot of sass, just like Doc Holliday, and he loves his squeaky toys.
A Minnesota cat named Prison Mike, after a Michael Scott persona in "The Office", won the feline category, and a Florida pot-bellied pig named Piggy Smalls won the exotic pet category.
Nationwide pet health insurance said it hosts the campaign each year to honor the thoughtfulness and creativity of pet parents.
For winning, the pet parents of Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls each receive a professional, at-home photo shoot with their pet and a $100 gift card.
Other notable wacky pet names include Sir Catrick Stewart, Inigo Meowtoya and Will Ferret. You can see the full list of the top wacky pet names here.