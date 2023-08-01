CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. − A Canadian County deputy has been arrested on a second-degree rape charge.
According to information from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the Canadian County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI assistance on July 25.
A deputy was accused of sexual assault.
During the investigation, agents found that Deputy Wesley Wayne Hunter, Junior was transporting a woman from Bryan County to the Canadian County jail on an outstanding warrant.
Investigators say that Hunter drove to a remote location and sexually assaulted the woman he was transporting. Evidence was found at the area where the assault allegedly happened, near Highway 70 and Antioch Road in Marshall County.
Hunter has since been fired from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.