Most Oklahomans go their whole life without seeing a black bear in their backyard. But with sightings recently in Norman and Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), it says the bear population is on the rise.
"A lot of people don’t realize we have black bears in Oklahoma, but we do. They’re relatively common. They’ve been here for quite a while," said ODWC Assistant Chief of Communication and Education Division Micah Holmes.
Black bears are most common in the northwest part of Oklahoma in the panhandle. Holmes said you shouldn't be surprised to see a black bear anywhere east of Interstate 35.
But black bears are slowly expanding west, according to ODWC, due to research and tight restrictions on poaching.
"They’re slowly moving westward, so that’s why we want to encourage folks to not be surprised if they see one … Because they are becoming more and more common," said Holmes.
ODWC said it's most often young male bears that push their territory boundaries.
"Young males are the first ones to get kicked out of their territory. Older males don’t like younger males in their territory and so those young males go looking for areas where there aren’t older males," said Holmes. "They're looking for food and females."
Holmes said the bear population right now is very healthy. In fact, there's even a hunting season for black bears, mainly in the southeast part of Oklahoma, where they are classified as big game.
"While it’s a little bit new for us in Oklahoma, most of the eastern United States and much of the western United States, black bears are very common," said Holmes. "They live around people. People have learned to live with them, learned to keep up their trash and police their campsites."
The best way to deter bears is to not supply them with a food source.
Black bears are omnivores, which means they eat plants and meat. Holmes said bears are active in the summer because they're looking for food to put on weight in preparation for hibernation in the fall.
"Biologists like to say "A fed bear is a dead bear". When you start feeding bears, they become acclimated to people and they start getting closer to people," explained Holmes. "When a human-bear conflict takes place, eventually it’s the bear that’s gonna die unfortunately because we just can't tolerate a bear that’s too close to human population."
To minimize the chance of attracting bears, make sure that garbage is kept in sealed containers, pet food is not left outside and never feed a wild bear.
Ways to deter bears in areas where they're common
Rinse outdoor trash containers with ammonia to eliminate odors.
Store cooking grills inside, or clean them of food residue after each use.
Consider taking down backyard bird feeders for the summer and early fall, as the birds have plenty of wild food sources during those months.
Use electric fences to protect livestock, poultry and bee apiaries. Keep them at least 50 yards away from wooded areas.
You can check out ODWC's Bear Basics here.