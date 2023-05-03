An Oklahoma death row inmate asked for his clemency hearing to be thrown out less than three weeks before his scheduled execution.
Richard Glossip asked for the Oklahoma County District Court to void the clemency hearing on April 26 in which the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for Glossip.
The filing is an amendment added to a lawsuit filed two days before the clemency hearing that says the board did not seat an impartial replacement member to round out the five members expected to vote.
The lawsuit said board member Richard Smotherman recused himself from the clemency hearing because he is married to a lead prosecutor in the Glossip case.
At the hearing, the vote was split at 2-2 with two members voting to recommend clemency, and two voting against the recommendation. A majority vote is needed to recommend clemency.
The lawsuit argues that the absence of fifth member member denied Glossip a fair hearing.
“The State of Oklahoma has already agreed that Richard Glossip was denied a fair trial and, to add further insult to his constitutional rights, he has now been denied a fair clemency hearing,” said Glossip's attorney, Don Knight. “The Board’s split decision is precisely the outcome this lawsuit sought to avoid, and it underscores the grave injustice of allowing Rich’s execution to proceed without a proper clemency hearing before a fully constituted Board.”
Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.