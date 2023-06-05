ALFAFA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma prison correctional officer was sentenced to more than a year in prison for accepting bribes to smuggle contraband including marijuana and methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma said 25-year-old Ty Craig, of Hunter, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in cash bribes to smuggle contraband while he was a correctional officer at the James Crabtree Correction Center in Helena, Oklahoma.
The contraband included cellphones, marijuana and methamphetamine.
Craig is also ordered to two years of supervised release following his release from prison, and to forfeit the cash bribes he received.