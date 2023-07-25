OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he will represent the interests of Oklahoma in a three-year-old federal lawsuit between Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma tribes.
A press release from Drummond's office said he informed Stitt in a personal phone call and delivered an official letter notifying the governor of his plans.
"While Governor Stitt and I are both elected Republican leaders who agree on many issues, I have been highly critical of his dealings with our Native American Tribes," Drummond said. "The Governor is free to make his own decisions regarding how he wants to interact with the tribes, but he is not free to violate Oklahoma law. I am taking this action in order to uphold the law and defend our constitution."
The lawsuit is part of an on-going dispute between Stitt and the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Citizen Potawatomi and Choctaw nations after Stitt independently entered into new tribal gaming compacts in 2020 that he had reached with four other tribes.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the compacts are invalid, but Stitt submitted them to the federal government for approval, in which they were effectively approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Legislative leaders sent letters to Drummond asking him to intervene in the lawsuit, in which Drummond accepted, saying the lawsuit has drained state resources in defense of the unlawful gaming compacts.
In his letter to the governor, Drummond said it was long overdue to uphold the laws of the state.
"Oklahoma's relationship with our tribal partners has suffered greatly as a result of your divisive rhetoric and refusal to follow the law," he wrote. "The citizens you were elected to serve are the ones who suffer from this irresponsible approach. Instead of working in partnership with tribal leaders to enact compacts that benefit all four million Oklahomans, you insist on costly legal battles that only benefit the elite law firms you hire. Millions of dollars of state resources have been squandered on these futile efforts."
Stitt's office has previously said they plan to make disqualifying legal arguments against Drummond's intervention when he first attempts to get involved. A letter from Stitt to Drummond obtained by FOX23 states it is unlawful for the attorney general to use his resources to the benefit of a private entity like a tribe.