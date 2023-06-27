JENKS, Okla. − The country's largest collection of bull sharks are right here in Green Country.
You'll find them at the Oklahoma Aquarium's Sharklahoma. It's an annual event where visitors can learn about sharks. Staff members say the creatures aren't as scary as they seem.
“Once a year, we hold a drawing for two people to be able to win a swim with the bull sharks,” Dr. Money said.
The bull shark dive package includes a dining gift card and hotel room for the Oklahoma winner. The out-of-state winner will get airfare, a hotel stay, and a dining gift card.
Tickets start at $10 to enter.
“It’s a $10 donation, and all of the proceeds go to our Fish Friends Scholarship Fund, which brings in students at no cost to them from underserved schools,” Money said.
The drawing will be August 1, and the dive dates are August 11 and August 12.
The Bull Shark Rodeo is scheduled next month. It's a Sharklahoma block party at Maggie's Music Box. There will also be trivia nights and screenings of the movie Jaws. Each screening will include a free popcorn and a free Sharklahoma shirt.
For more information and for ticket info about Sharklahoma, text SHARK to (833) 584-2496.
To register for your chance to dive with bull sharks, text BULLSHARKS to 76278.
To be eligible to dive with the Bull Sharks, you must be at least 18 and scuba certified.