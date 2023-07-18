OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said that he may take legal action against those he believes to be responsible for market manipulation and other possible misconduct related to 2021's Winter Storm Uri.
Drummond announced Tuesday a review found that several companies used the storm to rake in billions of dollars dishonestly.
"As a result of the careful and diligent review of conduct during Winter Storm Uri, I discovered that several companies reaped billions of dollars at the expense of businesses and individuals who were suffering from the crippling effects of the storm," Drummond said. "The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable. Oklahomans can rest assured that I will do everything in my power as Attorney General to return what was taken and hold accountable those responsible."
The winter storm devastated people across Oklahoma in February 2021. A disaster declaration was approved for all of the state's 77 counties. The storm was responsible for hundreds of deaths and more than $200 billion in damages nationwide.
In January 2022, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) approved a plan to pay for the natural gas costs Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) acquired during the winter storm. At the time, OCC said the storm caused an unheard-of price increase in the natural gas market and it was out of the its control.
On Tuesday, Drummond said that while his office is not yet prepared to name possible defendants, the state's oil and gas industry is not to blame.
"At the appropriate time, if we determine that litigation is in the best interests of Oklahoma ratepayers, our complaint will detail each company and individual we believe to be responsible. Until then, I want the People of Oklahoma to remain proud of our oil and gas producers, who are vital partners in the prosperity of our State," he said.
Drummond said he plans to hear proposals from outside law firms to pursue litigation. Any law firm who wants to submit a proposal can find information here.
Response from Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Kim David:
"Shortly after joining the OCC, I formally asked Attorney General Gentner Drummond to investigate possible market manipulation by natural gas marketers during Winter Storm Uri. I appreciate today’s announcement by the Attorney General concluding that market manipulation most likely occurred by certain natural gas marketers during Winter Storm Uri to artificially increase the price of natural gas. Additionally, I am thankful for confirmation that no wrong-doing was done by the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma’s regulated utilities, or the producers of oil and gas.
Importantly, the Attorney General confirmed what I have known all along, that the OCC lacks the authority to investigate these marketers and his office is capably handing this matter.
While today’s announcement is only the first step towards holding these marketers accountable for their actions, it is my hope that all determined overpayments be returned to Oklahoma ratepayers.”
Response from OG&E:
“We appreciate Attorney General Drummond’s thorough review of possible market manipulation during Winter Storm Uri. We support any effort by the Attorney General to claw back costs charged to OG&E and its customers by any natural gas marketers who he finds exploited the situation and return those funds to customers. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has found OG&E’s 2021 operations and costs from Winter Storm Uri to be reasonable and prudent. Uri was a once-in-a-generation winter storm, and we are proud that we preserved customer health and safety by keeping the heat and lights on. To protect our customers from natural gas price volatility to the extent we can, OG&E continues to source fuel at the lowest available cost for our customers.”