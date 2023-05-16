BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Local school districts are reacting to the education package that Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday afternoon. The package includes teacher pay raises, maternity leave, school security and tax credits.
School districts and the teachers union are celebrating a win for education. However, it's not all celebrations.
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright said she disagrees with public dollars being used for private schools.
"I am disappointed in the voucher scheme. I don't know why we feel the need to syphon $150 million from public schools when 95 percent of our families choose Oklahoma public schools," said Mott-Wright.
Owasso Public Schools is also coming out with questions about funding private schools.
In a statement, the district said, "There are still concerns regarding the private school tax credits and the sustainability of recurring funding for public education."
Mott-Wright said there are still parts to celebrate in the package, like teachers getting a $3,000-$6,000 raise depending on experience, which teachers have fought for, for a long time.
"I hope some [teachers] that were considering leaving, stay, or we get a few more years out of some [teachers] who had other plans. It's a work in progress because we have to be competitive," said Mott-Wright.
Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry said in a statement he's happy to know more money is going into the funding formula.
"Hopefully, this increase will help attract new and possibly even returning teachers to the profession," said Perry.
OPS said the district is thankful for the historic investment by "putting these additional dollars through the state's funding formula will ensure that all students will be funded equitably. A teacher pay raise and an investment in paid maternity leave will help the state attract and maintain quality teachers."
Mott-Wright said she wants to see paraprofessionals receive raises, too.