OWASSO, Okla. — Community Care with Medicare USA to donate cornhole boards to the Owasso Community Center to help the Oklahoma Senior Games participants practice for the upcoming National Senior Games.
In November, the top seniors in their age bracket will attend the National Senior Games and compete against other participants nationwide.
The players are using the recent donation of the cornhole boards to practice for the cornhole game in nationals.
"One of the best parts about our job is helping the communities and giving back to our local senior centers,"
The Senior Games are for people ages 50 years and older that play against other seniors who are five years within their bracket.
"We are so excited. This year we received a half-million-dollar grant that will allow the players to travel across the state, provide training and coaches," said Janet Thornton with the Oklahoma Senior Games.
Thornton stated that the senior games are a way for people to get out, be social and have fun.
"Every year, our games grow bigger and bigger. Once people participate in our games, they just want to do more," said Thornton.
The National Senior Games is expecting more than 2,000 competitors this year.