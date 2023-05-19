Okla. National Guard member arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

STILLWATER, Okla. — Alexander Michael Stephenson, a 28-year-old Stillwater resident, was arrested in El Paso, Texas for possession and distribution of child pornography.
An arrest warrant had been issues for Stephenson, who was set to deploy to Africa with the National Guard prior to his arrest.
On Thursday, he had an arraignment hearing in Payne County.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided Stillwater Police Department Detective Wheeler with a cyber tip on September 29, 2022.
According to the tip, a suspect using the social media app Kik had uploaded and shared apparent child sexual abuse material.
Detective Wheeler, who is a member of the Criminal Investigations Unit and a cross-commissioned member of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), launched an investigation to determine the suspect's identity.
Detective Wheeler's investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Stephenson.
The suspect was arrested in El Paso, Texas, and extradited to Payne County, Oklahoma, to face charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
This is an arrest, not a conviction.