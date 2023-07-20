OKLAHOMA CITY − We're hearing new reactions from state lawmakers about State Superintendent Ryan Walters' claims of "historic" federal funding.
Earlier this week, Walters released a statement sharing those federal dollars and comparing it to former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister's administration.
Oklahoma is receiving more than $224 million in Title I funding, while the state received less than $200 million in 2019.
We received $221 million last year.
Walters said in the statement, "my office has been working tirelessly to ensure that every school in the state has the funding needed to adequately educate our kids."
Lawmakers like Republican Representative Mark McBride said they had questions they couldn't get answered.
"The biggest problem is we don't have anyone to communicate with," said McBride.
Title I funding is based off students who fall in the lines of poverty. SDE received federal dollars to distribute between districts based on need to help with hiring teachers, meeting educational needs of students and funding lunches.
Democrat Representative Melissa Provenzano said not only is the problem that districts didn't know sooner what they were getting.
"You'd want to have that staff by now," said Provenzano.
Another problem, she said, is the Walters is trying to take credit for federal dollars. She said the funding went up because more students are in poverty in Oklahoma and the Biden Administration requested a six-percent increase which is around $12 million extra dollars.
FOX23 reached out to Walters' office to see why he's calling it "historic," potentially "celebrating" bringing in more federal dollars on behalf of kids in poverty and if districts received their amounts yet. FOX23 has not heard back.