UPDATE (8/18; 8:40 p.m.) — Both the missing teen and the vehicle have been located.
Delphi Police said she was found safe.
Okla. -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on behalf of the Caroll County Sheriff's Office, in Indiana has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory (E.M.A.).
The E.M.A is for a 14-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man.
On a Delphi Police Department Facebook post, she was last seen in Delphi, Indiana on Aug. 18 at 1:30 a.m.
Law enforcement believe the two to be traveling together. The man is driving a white 2018 GMC Acadia with a Florida Plate, BZ3RJ. The teen is believed to be unsafe.
The teen girl has brown hair and brown eyes. The man also has brown hear and brown eyes. No clothing description.
If you believe you see either person or the White GMC Acadia please call 911.