OKLAHOMA CITY − The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is telling its side to FOX23 after a day-long hearing last month claiming guards were sexually assaulting inmates and their coworkers at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in the Muskogee County town of Taft.
Okla. Dept. of Corrections responds to claims of sexual assaults at Taft prison
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
City leaders give City Councilors an update on the plans they have for the Arkansas River. Read MoreCity leaders give city councilors update on plans for Arkansas River
We have some big news to share coming from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Read MoreGreenwood Chamber of Commerce hosting 28th anniversary of Million Man March bike rally
This week FOX23 learned that Tulsa County landed a grant through FEMA that’s designed to help with a buy out program involving homes that were flooded back in 2019. Read MoreCity of Tulsa hopes to end flooding woes in 44th Street corridor with $20 million FEMA grant
Ida Red owner Angelene Ripley Wright said she was pleasantly surprised by the Tulsa community's immediate outpouring of support for her business after she shared a vulnerable post on Facebook … Read MoreTulsa community shows love to Ida Red in response to owner's heartfelt Facebook post
Bartlesville Police arrested a woman for a previous warrant, later finding drugs hidden in her vehicle and on her person, according to court documents. Read MoreBartlesville woman arrested with drugs in car and on person
The Cherokee Nation held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony for the newest expansion of Cherokee Film Studios at the Owasso campus on Wednesday. Read MoreCherokee Nation celebrates new expansion of Cherokee Film Studios
The air moves in waves all around and above us. These waves create storm systems of all types from winter storms to hurricanes. Read MoreWeather Experiment Wednesday: Demonstrating pressure waves in the air!
A Brookside boutique owner is searching for solutions after a series of break-ins have caused safety concerns for employees and shoppers. Read MoreBrookside boutique owner seeking solutions after series of burglaries and attacks
TV news host and author Rachel Maddow will be coming to Tulsa on October 27 for a conversation about her new book ‘Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism’ with Magic City Books President J… Read MoreRachel Maddow coming to Tulsa in October for conversation about new book
The State Board of Education voted unanimously to collect data from every district after concerns that Chinese programs were funneling propaganda to students. Read MoreState Board to collect data from each school district following 'Confucius' concerns
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is telling its side to FOX23 after a day-long hearing last month claiming guards were sexually assaulting inmates and their coworkers at the Eddie Warrio… Read MoreOkla. Dept. of Corrections responds to claims of sexual assaults at Taft prison
People living in one south Tulsa apartment building say they’ve been without hot water for weeks, have unreliable electricity, as well growing safety concerns and their landlord is doing nothi… Read MoreWeeks without hot water, south Tulsa apartment residents still haven’t heard from landlord
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Oklahoma coach resigns after complaints from community
-
Governor Stitt says Oklahoma should eliminate state income tax
-
"Mass exodus" seen at Booker T. Washington football game, gun recovered, suspect on the run
-
WWII submarine, the USS Batfish, may face eviction
-
Authorities pull body out of Arkansas River