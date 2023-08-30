ODOC is telling its side to FOX23 after a day-long hearing last month claiming guards were sexually assaulting inmates and their coworkers at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY − The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is telling its side to FOX23 after a day-long hearing last month claiming guards were sexually assaulting inmates and their coworkers at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in the Muskogee County town of Taft.

DOC Chief of Staff Justin Farris said in particular a letter sent to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requesting specific reforms were based off of hearsay, gossip, and rumors that have been treated by some lawmakers as facts.
 
"I am as comfortable with this as I am anything else," Farris said. "Its been looked at twice though our inspector general, through the PREA division, and the attorney general."
 
In July, the investigation centered around the tenure of Dr. Whitney Louis who said she was fired for speaking up about multiple inmates expressing to her in therapy sessions that guards were having sexual relations with inmates, and Louis said she too was groped while on the job. Federal law, the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), says even if both parties consent to a sexual relationship, it is illegal for a guard to have sex with an inmate because of the power dynamics a guard has in authority over an inmate. The law considers any of those relationships rape.
 
But Farris said Louis' personnel file is filled with "progressive discipline" problems, and Louis only began to share what inmates were telling her more than two months after she had been fired.
 
"We've had several issues with Dr. Louis before. I stand behind her termination," Farris said. "It had nothing to do with these claims. It had zero to do with these claims."
 
Farris said Louis' job classification makes her ineligible for whistleblower protection status, and they have asked an Oklahoma County District court judge to review if the law is being properly applied and interpreted in relation to how Whitney is being handled.
 
When asked about the four points made in the letter to Stitt, Farris said the agency is already open and doing what is being asked of it.
 
"We are open to any lawmaker who wants to come and see anything," Farris said. "They may have to wait to get someone to check them in or escort them to a particular area, but our doors are open. We have nothing to hide."
 
Farris said the premise of the letter is based on gossip, hearsay, and rumors that haven't all recently happened, but instead, they've played out over the last 15 years.
 
"In the committee meeting he kept saying there was tons of evidence. There wasn't tons of evidence. I would go as far as to say there was no evidence. It was just hearsay. He would hear it third party of fourth party from this person and say here I have this evidence. We looked at each one of those claims, and that's not evidence," Farris said about lawmakers' opinions expressed openly about what they were hearing and what they needed to act on.
 
He said there is absolutely "zero concerns" about PREA violations and consensual sex happening at Eddie Warrior.
 
"I do not believe so. We've had this thoroughly looked at. There were a couple of incidents that we did turn them into DA's. So there were a couple of things that did concern us, and if they do concern us enough, we do shoot them to a (district attorney). We're all about transparency one hundred percent. We're not going to cover anything up. It would benefit nobody by doing that," Farris said.
 
Farris said DOC was being blamed for not taking action against employees, but when wrongdoing is found, the employee resigns before they can be punished internally. He said it is up to local district attorneys, or because of the Supreme Court's McGirt decision, it is up to Federal prosecutors to take over the investigation and prosecute PREA violations.
 
This is just part of a multi-part FOX23 investigation. Tune in next week when we go claim by claim with the DOC about last July's hearing and how they move forward from here.

