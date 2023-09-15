OKLAHOMA CITY − House Democrats called on the Oklahoma Speaker of the House to form a special committee to investigate possible impeachment charges against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
The request came following a string of bomb threats made against Union Public Schools and the controversy surrounding accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.
House Democrats sent the formal request to the Oklahoma Speaker of the House on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
On Friday, Sept. 15, the Oklahoma Speaker of the House held a press conference where he indicated he will not meet the request of Democratic legislators.
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City shared her thoughts on the decision of Democratic House to send the formal request.
“We support our Democratic colleagues in the State House in their call for the Speaker of the House to convene a special bipartisan committee to investigate the actions of the state superintendent of public instruction amid bomb threats for Tulsa area elementary schools. These threats are a direct result of reckless rhetoric and must be addressed.
“As elected leaders, we are obligated to our constituents to hold the government accountable to the people of Oklahoma. The safety of Oklahoma’s students and families depends on changes to the current situation.”
Representative Melissa Provenzano of Tulsa had a similar statement about the Democratic House's formal request.
“The rhetoric from the state superintendent has, up until now, been designed to distract and sow chaos. But now, elementary schools in the Tulsa area have received bomb threats as a result of disinformation shared by him. Our children deserve to be safe. The willful neglect of that duty, even in the highest offices in our state, cannot and will not be overlooked. Enough is enough,” Rep. Provenzano added.
Discourse involving Walters' actions have many asking about impeachment. Here's the process:
- House of Representatives creates a resolution for articles of impeachment via committee process.
- House of Representatives votes, needs a simple majority of members present (51%).
- Senate then has 10 days to act on the House of Representatives' articles of impeachment.
- Chief Justice of the Supreme court serves as presiding judge.
- Senate is seated as the jury with the final voting power.
- The Senate needs two-thirds majority to both impeach and then remove the person from office.
- The Governor then installs a temporary replacement until the next General Election.
State House Democrats like Provenzano said it's time both sides of the aisle work together for the best interest in public education in light of the request.
Walters' office sent a statement in response to the House Democrat's attempt.
"These liberal Democrats will stop at nothing to defend their union bosses and push a radical agenda on our kids. In seeking to remove a popularly elected constitutional officer, they represent a direct threat to our democracy. It's shameful, and Oklahomans won't be fooled. Superintendent Walters is fighting to ensure Oklahoma parents have a place at the table and Oklahoma kids have a brighter future..."
Republicans currently hold a "super majority" in both the House and Senate.
So for Walters to be impeached, the Republicans would've had to get behind the effort, too.
With the Speaker announcing his decision not to meet the request on Friday, House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson shared her disappointment in a statement.
"I am very disappointed with the Speaker's decision," Munson said. "As each day goes by without action from the House of Representatives, the Superintendent is emboldened to continue defunding and dismantling our public education system because he knows he won't be held accountable. It is our constitutional duty to protect our public schools and Oklahomans are demanding accountability from both Republican and Democratic legislators. The decision not to exercise our authority to create a special bipartisan House committee to simply look into his behavior ignores the concerns of frightened parents."