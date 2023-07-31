The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed the process to override Governor Kevin Stitt's vetoes of two one-year extensions to tribal compacts surrounding tobacco sales and vehicle registrations on tribal lands.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed the process to override Governor Kevin Stitt's vetoes of two one-year extensions to tribal compacts surrounding tobacco sales and vehicle registrations on tribal lands.
 
Monday morning's vote was the last step to keeping current agreements in place that leaders of the House and State Senate said could cost the State of Oklahoma tens of millions of dollars if they are allowed to expire.
 
"The hunting and fishing compacts expired, and no new talks have happened," said State Rep. Scott Fetgatter (R-Okmulgee). "That money is just gone."
 
Supporters of the veto override said current relations between Oklahoma's tribal nations and Stitt have become so soured and petty that once a compact expires, it's likely new ones will not happen until a new governor is elected and seated because Stitt will term-limit out of office in January 2027.
 
"We've had zero new compacts under this governor in the last five years," Fetgatter said.
 
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols (R-Oklahoma City) said the legislature has the right to get involved and extend compacts by one year because the loss of so much money once a compact expires would cost the state millions in lost revenue.
 
"The legislature has the right to write laws," Echols said. "We have the right to get involved in this."
 
Echols said if any compacts expired, the tribes currently would have no obligation to share any kind of revenue with the State of Oklahoma for transactions on tribal lands. He also said Federal court rulings show the tribes would not be the ones sued for the non-payment of taxes, but instead, the State of Oklahoma would have to sue non-tribal citizens to recover unpaid taxes.
 
The tribal tobacco compact alone is $65 Million in annual state revenue.
 
"That goes to zero," Echols said about allowing the agreement to expire.
 
Supporters of Stitt, as they did in the State Senate last week, said any compact business is strictly between the governor and the tribes.
 
The House took its initial veto override vote on vehicle registrations on tribal lands in June, but because the tobacco compact renewal original in the Senate, they needed to wait until last week's vote to have permission to close out the two veto overrides.
 
The final vote to override Stitt's veto on the tobacco compact extension was 72-16.
 
According to House members, the governor's office notified the tribes Monday morning, he would agree to a two-year as-is extension in hopes of working out a new agreement in the latter half of his second term.

