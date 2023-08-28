The Oklahoma State Department of Education is asking all public school districts to fill out a report on how they will handle student pronouns, especially when it comes to transgender students.

OKLAHOMA CITY − While the attention of the room and even the entire state during last week's Oklahoma State Department of Education board meeting was on the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools, a new policy announcement that usually would have made headlines was announced but got little attention.

Before TPS's future was considered, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) announced OSDE was going to ask all districts to report their "pronoun policies" to the agency and how it is handling requests from transgender rights groups when it comes to giving their students the freedom to use the name and pronoun they identify with instead of what was assigned at birth.
 
"There are only two genders," Walters said when announcing the reporting requirements to the board.
 
This is not the first time since taking office earlier this year Walters has requested information on transgender policies from all public school districts. In April, Walters announced to the board he was requesting information from all public school districts about how it is handling requests by transgender athletes to play on the team they identified with instead of the team they would play on based off their gender assigned at birth. That was in response to what was believed to be new mandates coming down from the Biden Administration. What was reported to OSDE on that request has not been made public yet. However, lawmakers and the board did not need to take action because Oklahoma already passed the "Save Girls Sports Act" which prohibits biological males from competing on girl's teams.
 
"What we've heard from some districts is there have been certain policies instituted, telling teachers they could be in jeopardy by not using a correct pronoun," Walters told reporters after Thursday's meeting.
 
Some LGBT rights groups have offered up training to teachers and school staff on how to handle a student who believes their body does not correlate to how they feel on the inside and what teachers should do when a student is showing signs of being transgender. One of those is the Human Rights Campaign's Welcoming Schools initiative which also lays out court rulings that show a student's rights and what the district must do to comply with standing law and a student's gender identity.
 
Some curriculum from certain groups has also suggested if a teacher or school administrator feels a parent may not take well to their student feeling this way and wanting to be identified in a certain way, it may not be the best idea to reveal that the student is going by one set of pronouns at school and another at home.
 
LGBT groups nationwide have called the practice "outing" a student to their parents when they are not ready to announce their true feelings in their own time. Some LGBT groups have expressed it is dangerous and could lead to the child being abused at home by a parent upset by what they are hearing.
 
However conservative groups, especially when the issue was being studied by Florida lawmakers, said these are conversations best kept between children and their parents, and if they wanted outside help on the issue, they have the right to find it on their own as to how to best proceed with the raising of their children.
 
Walters did not specify any initiatives or curriculum but instead wanted to know what was out there and what is being told to Oklahoma students, teachers, and administrators outside of OSDE policy.
 
"And the best way for us to deal with it is say 'okay, well if there's guidance we want to see it, if there is communication directly to teachers, let's engage them on this'," he said.
 
What will happen with all of the information collected is not clear, and Walters said it could be up the board of the legislature to act on the findings. 

