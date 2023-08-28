OKLAHOMA CITY − While the attention of the room and even the entire state during last week's Oklahoma State Department of Education board meeting was on the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools, a new policy announcement that usually would have made headlines was announced but got little attention.
OK Dept. of Ed. asks districts to complete "pronoun report"
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and parents at Union Public Schools (UPS) shared their thoughts after the recent bomb threats the district received. Read MoreMayor, parents respond to continued bomb threats against Union Public Schools
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man died after a shooting Sunday night in north Tulsa. Read MoreTPD identifies man shot and killed near Pine & Lewis
Vocal competition Tulsa Sings! announced entries for this year are open tomorrow. Read More'Tulsa Sings!' vocal contest invites singers to submit video entries
Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced his 2024 run of 'The Quittin Time Tour' just days after the release of his fourth album and will be returning to the BOK Center in Tulsa for two back-to-… Read MoreZach Bryan will return to BOK twice in 2024 for 'The Quittin Time' Tour
There were more gun incidents, even here in Tulsa-area during Friday night football games. Read MoreGreen Country schools upping security after several gun-related incidents at football games
The Bob Dylan Center and Universal Publishing Group announced a song writer fellowship to aspiring musicians and lyricists. Read MoreBob Dylan Center partners with Universal Music Publishing Group for songwriter fellowship
A Tulsa Young Professionals (TYPROS) Foundation grant recipient is funding American Sign Language tours in rotating Tulsa Museums over the next several months. Read MoreASL Tulsa museum tours funded by TYPROS grant recipient
Last week, Tulsa's Investigative Reporter Janna Clark told you about Medicare fraud involving COVID-19 tests. Janna spoke with a man who said he received dozens of test kits at his home over t… Read MoreFOX23 Investigates: Finding the fraudsters who scam Medicare
The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board plans to issue up to $23 million in grants, Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Monday. This marks the first distribution of money from the board, … Read MoreOklahoma Board plan first distribution of opioid settlement money
This year, the port didn’t renew their lease and is asking them to move. Read MoreWWII submarine, the U.S. Batfish, may face eviction
While the attention of the room and even the entire state during last week's Oklahoma State Department of Education board meeting was on the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools, a new policy… Read MoreOK Dept. of Ed. asks districts to complete "pronoun report"
Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has released more information involving a deadly shooting at a high school football game last Friday. Read MoreInvestigators say off-duty officer shot, injured man during Choctaw football game
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Oklahoma coach resigns after complaints from community
-
Autopsy report released for Jack Grimes, cause of death revealed
-
"Mass exodus" seen at Booker T. Washington football game, gun recovered, suspect on the run
-
Authorities pull body out of Arkansas River
-
Waka Flocka Flame stops by downtown Tulsa coffee shop