OHP identifies two men who drowned in Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. − State troopers have identified two men who drowned in Skiatook Lake over Labor Day weekend.
Investigators say 32-year-old Noe Narciso Garcia and 27-year-old Diego Boutesta were attempting to swim in water that was knee-deep.
The boat that the men were in began to drift off, and Boutesta tried to get back into the boat. However, he fell off an underwater cliff into seven feet of water.
Garcia dove into the water to help him. However, both men failed to resurface.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive team found the bodies of both men in seven feet of water. The men were not using lifejackets.