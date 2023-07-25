CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) found 15 pounds of cocaine after pulling over a man for speeding in Craig County.
For one OHP trooper, there was more than met the eye during one traffic stop.
Ralph Casteel with RC Auto Specialists says you never know what could be in a car.
“You probably have ridden in vehicles and people had weapons and stuff in there that you didn’t know anything about,” Casteel said.
According to federal court documents, Terrall Lamar Johnson was pulled over in a black 2009 Chrysler for going 48 in a 45.
The documents also say before being pulled over, Johnson went 58 in a 55 and crossed the outside fog line.
According to the documents, the trooper started by having a casual conversation, but later, Johnson became “Extremely nervous,” provided “implausible travel plans,” was “driving a third-party-vehicle” and deflected questions.
Still, the trooper gave him a written courtesy warning and released him.
The court documents go on to say the trooper began speaking with Johnson again and asked him if he could search the car.
The trooper noticed the console in the car was aftermarket and rotated. Inside the console, the trooper found 15 pounds of cocaine.
“Every once in a while we’ll see a dash that’s been modified or something like that to where there’s more area in the back,” Casteel said.
In the Chrysler Johnson was driving, court documents say the part was constructed of sheet metal and secured with a piston.