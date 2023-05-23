OHP confirms two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 412

TULSA, Okla. — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) a vehicle hit a semi-truck on Highway 412 at S. 177th W. Ave on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his father in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Read MoreAuthorities find murder suspect after following a trail of blood
Tulsa fifth graders tested out their STEM skills during their egg drop day on Tuesday. Read MoreTulsa fifth graders learn it's okay to 'crack up' on Egg Drop Day
Tulsa elementary students celebrated "Outdoor Art Day" on Tuesday in order to explore their creativity and enjoy the warm weather. Read MoreTulsa elementary students enjoy 'Outdoor Art Day' to celebrate end of the school year
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) a vehicle hit a semi-truck on Highway 412 at S. 177th W. Ave on Tuesday. Read MoreOHP confirms two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 412
The Blue Star Mothers Group picked up hundreds of donated boxes of Girl Scout Cookies on Tuesday afternoon. Read MoreGirl Scouts partner with Okla. organization to send cookies to troops overseas
A group of homeowners in Broken Arrow are protesting the creation of a new housing development in their community. Read MoreBroken Arrow community protests new housing development
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission unveiled on Tuesday the first of forty bike signs that will be placed in Tulsa, for the purpose of Route 66 way-finding and safety for cyclists. Read MoreTulsa Route 66 Commission unveils first bike sign along Route 66
"70% of women who are incarcerated are survivors of domestic violence," said Tracey Lyall is the executive director of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) in Tulsa. In 2022, Oklahom… Read MoreHave Okla. lawmakers forgotten 'Domestic Violence Survivors Left Behind Bars?'
Cassandra Prear founded Teens Excelling Beyond, and she's opening a girls' home for girls aged 10 to 13 this summer. Read More'What they need to thrive,' upcoming home will benefit young girls in north Tulsa
State House and Senate lawmakers are moving full speed ahead on Oklahoma's next budget, and there are some line items that will specifically benefit the Tulsa metro. Read MoreState legislature goes full speed ahead on budget bills
A Tulsa-area GOP influencer and school advocate bonded out of jail Tuesday after he was arrested on burglary and stalking charges. Read MorePopular GOP influencer, school advocate arrested on burglary and stalking charges
A local food bank has created a program that brings locally grown produce to your kitchen table. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma began the Oklahoma Farm to Table program in July 2022. Read MoreLocal farmer partners with food bank, provides organic produce to families in need
Currently in Tulsa