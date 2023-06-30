OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority released its new emergency rules to govern the state’s Health Information Exchange or HIE on the eve of it taking effect on July 1, 2023.
On June 23, Governor Kevin Stitt disapproved the agency’s previously proposed rules, which caused a lot of confusion.
The law requires OHCA to run the HIE program starting Saturday and without emergency rules in place, the program would be governed by the original rules.
FOX23 spoke with Candice Primm, owner, and therapist at Tulsa Counseling Group before the new emergency rules were posted on Friday.
"There's a lot we don't understand yet.” Primm said. “We want to see what comes down the pike next and be really thoughtful about how we move forward and if the new rules we're comfortable with, they let us stay ethical in our practice, then that would be something we could comply with, or may be something we have to continue to fight against or some combination of the two."
Unlike the proposed rules the governor disapproved last week, these emergency rules state in part, “All providers that register an exemption will be granted such exemption.”
That’s a much broader way out for those providers who did not want to sacrifice their clients’ privacy, which is the biggest concern of many mental health providers who spoke to FOX23 about their concerns, rallied the legislature and hired a lawyer.
For its part, OHCA released this statement on Friday.
“Oklahoma Senate Bill 1369 made changes to the Statewide HIE during the 2022 legislative session. Associated rule changes to comply with SB 1369 were submitted to the Legislature on March 23, 2023, and were subsequently disapproved by the Governor on June 23, 2023. SB 1369 remains law, therefore OHCA is required to promulgate a new set of rules. The new proposed revisions will go through the emergency rules process, which includes approval by the OHCA Board and Governor’s signature. The proposed emergency rules align with feedback received from members, providers, legislators and the Governor to allow exemptions from the HIE when requested by any provider. Patients continue to have the option to choose where their data is sent. OHCA remains committed to fulfilling the requirements of SB 1369 and creating a streamlined, holistic health care approach for Oklahomans.”
From here, the new rule will be subject to public comment until July 14, 2023, because the emergency rules approval process is faster.
The OHCA Board and the governor will still have to approve these emergency rules before the legislature would have to approve them to be permanent rules.
While those emergency rules are going through the approval process, there is no penalty for providers who choose not to participate in the Health Information Exchange, something that many mental health care providers were worried about.