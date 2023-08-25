Okla. -- It has been a scary week for parents of kids at a local elementary school.
Friday morning, Union's Ellen Ochoa Elementary received its fourth bomb threat for the fourth day in a row.
Ochoa parent Ali Armstrong recalls the frightening scene on Tuesday when the first bomb threat came in.
"We watched the police go around with the dogs and very thoroughly checking. For me, as a parent, that was scary," Armstrong said.
Officials believe the threats are tied to a Tik Tok we told you about this week. It shows an Ochoa librarian posting that her only "woke" agenda is getting kids to love reading.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters Tweeted the Tik Tok from a Libs of Tik Tok page calling out the teacher and calling it "indoctrination."
Since the post, the bomb threats continued. Armstrong is calling on Walters to condemn the threats.
"If he were to go on and say 'hey, I messed up. It was an altered video. Please whoever's doing this back down.' Take ownership of your mistake," Armstrong said.
Friday's threat included Ochoa and other Union schools, but also listed the homes of Walters and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist. I reached out to Walters' new communication contact, he sent a statement from Walters saying:
"Any threat against Oklahoma schools, our children, or other officials is reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable. There is an ongoing investigation into the nature of these threats, and I know the full weight of our law enforcement agencies will be brought to bear against those who would threaten our kids."
FOX23 asked Walters' office if he'll take down the Tweet, but didn't hear back.
Gist was in FOX23's radio partner KRMG's studio. We asked Gist about the bomb threats. She's calling it a sad time.
"Not only is it unproductive, it's dangerous," Gist said.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said whoever is making these threats, be ready for the consequences.
"If I find you, I'm going to prosecute you. You're going to go to either jail or prison," Kunzweiler said.
Representative Mickey Dollens is calling for Walters' impeachment as a result of threats that he said were incited by sharing the Libs of Tik Tok video.
"He is creating situations that are inciting violence. To have four days, to have one bomb threat is unacceptable and to not address it immediately and condemn it is unacceptable," said Dollens. "He did release a statement condemning the bomb threat but I still think that impeachment is the right way to go."
I asked Walters' office for a comment to push for impeachment, they didn't respond.
Armstrong said she's disappointed in the lack of response from Walters.
"You say you want to be in charge of these kids but you're letting this go on. That's not somebody in power," Armstrong said.
Dollens is working on a bill for this upcoming legislative session to have election recalls. He wants to see a citizen lead ballot to let people have direct democracy to vote out elected officials who aren't doing their jobs. He said Walters' is one of the people not doing his job.