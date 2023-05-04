TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters said an off-duty firefighter helped a man escape an apartment fire in midtown Tulsa on Wednesday.
Firefighters were at the Malibu Apartments near East 31st Street and South Yale Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
They said one of their firefighters was at a nearby business and saw the fire. He knocked down a door to get a man out of an apartment.
Firefighters said the man the firefighter saved went to the hospital.
Nine apartments were impacted by the fire, and the Red Cross is helping people who lived there.