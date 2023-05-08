TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 spoke to an off-duty Tulsa firefighter who rescued a man from a burning building on Wednesday.
A.J. Morrison was parked near Malibu South apartments, about to go to the gym when he noticed smoke coming from the apartment complex.
“I was put on this earth to serve. The Lord put that on my heart and I was very thankful I was able to do His will that day,” said Morrison.
Morrison went into the burning building with no protective gear, wearing only his gym clothes. He said he stayed low to the ground and remembered his training.
“It was hot but I was able to do what I was taught,” said Morrison.
Morrison went into the building to look for people who were trapped. He saw a door was cracked, and forced it open. He found a man in a wheelchair and was able to pull him from the burning apartment.
“Thankfully I was able to get ahold of his wrists and get him out of the apartment that way,” said Morrison.
The fire department said the fire started on a first-floor apartment and was moving up to a second-floor apartment and into the attic space above.
As Morrison was getting the man out of the apartment, the fire trucks pulled up. They called EMSA for the man and began getting the fire under control.
Morrison then left to finish his errands.
“Pretty typical day after that,” said Morrison.
Morrison said anyone from the Tulsa Fire Department would have reacted the same way.
“I truly believe that if any one of our guys were put in that situation, they would’ve done the exact same thing,” said Morrison.