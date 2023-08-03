TULSA, Okla. — Drivers may need to find an alternate route in east Tulsa this weekend, as construction crews work to install beams on Interstate 244 and U.S. Highway 169.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said westbound I-244 will be closed between the Interstate 44/I-244 eastern split and US-169 from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for beam installation. The installation is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project.
ODOT also said north and southbound US-169 will be closed at I-244 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Friday through Sunday for beam installation.
Southbound US-169 traffic will be directed to westbound I-244, and northbound US-169 traffic will be directed to eastbound I-244 during these times, according to ODOT.