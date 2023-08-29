INOLA, Okla. − It's not uncommon to see a bridge under construction in Oklahoma.
However, this particular bridge and construction project is causing issues for the City of Inola.
The bridge near 590 Road and State Highway 88 has been under construction since 2021.
"It's really about the major affect we’ve had for several months now, years just trying to get around town,” said Scott Devers, the City Administrator for the City of Inola.
Devers says the construction project is creating a lot of issues.
"It does affect our emergency vehicles when the train departs out here," said Devers.
The detour is also bringing semi-trucks through the city. This is wearing down the roads, said Devers.
"We have a major road over here by the school that's being torn up, and we can't go to fix it because it's the only route to get into town when that bridge is out," he said.
TJ Gerlach, the spokesman for ODOT, says the project is overdue.
"It started in August of 2021 and obviously we are here today and it's not complete. So it's well-overdue on that," said Gerlach.
The $2.8 million dollar project was supposed to take eight months. The project was contracted out to Concrete Services Corporation, but they fell behind.
"At the beginning of August, we did send them a letter saying they are now in default in their contract. So we are now in talks with their bonding agent that they supplied to us,” said Gerlach.
ODOT is frustrated with the lack of progress in the project.
"We take all of our projects seriously and we’re frustrated with this process as the community of Inola and Rogers County is as well,” said Gerlach.
FOX23 did reach out to Concrete Services Corporation, but have not yet heard back.