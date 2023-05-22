NSU Sorority Sisters Search for the Cause of their Cancer

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − A group of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority sisters who graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah in the 1990’s is trying to raise awareness about their experience with breast cancer.
"It just seems very odd that such a cluster of women during a certain time, you know, all had similar diagnosis," Amy Bates said.
She found her own lump during a self-exam.
“I immediately went and had it tested and sure enough after a clean mammogram six months before, I had stage two,” Bates said. “It was aggressive.”
Amy then pushed her Tri-Sig sister, Darla Clark Holt to get a mammogram as well.
"She asked me if I had had a mammogram. And I said, no, that I was scared,” Clark Holt said. “She called me two months later, and she said, ‘Darla, did you get your mammogram?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘I don't want to get in your business. But my husband's been dreaming that you need to go get your mammogram.’ And I said, ‘Okay,’ and I did hang up. And I called."
Darla’s mammogram showed two spots and an MRI showed something more.
"It was actually a very aggressive type of breast cancer, that was doubling rapidly," Clark Holt said.
She documented her journey on the “Darla’s Progress” Facebook page. She says some of the most challenging times included losing her hair, which she ultimately embraced, and as a single mom, preparing her kids for the what-if’s.
"It was scary,” Darla Clark Holt shared. “I had to have some scary talks with them. Because I didn't know if I was going to make it or not."
While in college, the women lived inside the dorm where sororities are housed and lived on the first floor designated for the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.
When asked how many NSU Tri-Sigma sorority sisters have been diagnosed with cancer, Amy Bates said the number keeps growing.
Darla added, “we have 10 For sure, that we have documentation for, but we still get word every day. It seems like that someone else from other sororities and other people who have lived in the dorms, you know in the area."
They’re adding women from other sororities who’ve been diagnosed with cancer to the “Cancer Cluster Discovery Group” Facebook page they created.
“The Delta Zeta floor started seeing that some of their sorority sisters started being diagnosed. And just recently, an Alpha Sigma Alpha, they had the third floor, reached out and she said she was diagnosed at the age of 41,” Clark Holt said. She added, “And what is very concerning is that, you know, over the age of 50 breast cancer is pretty normal. But my oncologist when I was going through it, I was telling her the story, and she said under 50, is very alarming. So that's why we're trying to figure out is there something environmentally here? Because the link between all of us is we all live together? We spent years together."
The women are gathering information to try to help them figure out whether their cancer was caused by something on campus or out in the community or if it's just a coincidence.
“Some of our best years of our life are right here. And we have such fond memories,” Amy Bates shared. “It's not about the university. It's not even about the city of Tahlequah. It's more about, hey, let's get awareness. And let's put resources towards finding the answer.”
FOX23 contacted Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to ask some of the same questions the women are trying to answer including whether university officials were aware of concerns about whether something in the sorority dorm or other parts of campus may have led to cancer, whether any research has been done investigating the matter, or if any renovations have been done over the years.
In response, NSU sent FOX23 News a statement from Dan Mabery, The Vice President of University Relations.
"Cancer is an ugly disease that impacts many lives in various ways. This disease attacks individuals for a variety of reasons or simply for no reason at all. Northeastern State University has no reason to believe students living on campus were exposed to a carcinogen in student housing. We hope for the greatest outcome possible for any individual afflicted with this disease."
FOX23 News contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to learn more about cancer reporting and statistics.
OSDH says all healthcare providers in the state are required to report all cancers diagnosed and treated in Oklahoma since 1997 to the Oklahoma Central Cancer Registry. The information helps health officials and researchers study cancer trends and help develop prevention programs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the incidence of Breast Cancer is lower than the national average but the mortality rate is higher than the national average.
The CDC defines a cancer cluster as a greater than expected number of the same or related cancer cases that occurs within a group of people in a geographic area over a defined period of time.
One of the challenges in determining a link between the sorority sisters is that some of the women now live in other states with information about their cancer being reported within their state and not Oklahoma to be added to Oklahoma records.
By starting the “Cancer Cluster Discovery Group” Facebook page, gathering information and sharing their stories, the women say these are the first steps toward finding answers, offering support and potentially saving lives.
Amy Bates shared, “our goal, if one person goes and gets their mammogram because of this story, we won.”
Oklahoma has a lower incident rate of breast cancer than the average in the United States, but has a higher than average mortality rate.
Also, the Take Charge program helps people get early cancer screenings for breast and cervical cancer, and they collect information that includes cancer diagnosis.