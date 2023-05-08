PRYOR, Okla. — A visual communications student at Northeast Tech won the National Digital Media Production competition for the Business Professionals of America (BPA).
Jeramiah Green went to Northeastern Tech in order to participate in the BPA competition.
His digital media video about the Blue Whale won the state competition in March. He went on to win the national competition.
“I didn’t expect to win state, let alone nationals, so I was very excited,” said Green.
Green says the project had to be about a national landmark. He was deciding between the Golden Driller and the Blue Whale.
“I picked the blue whale of Catoosa so I could learn more about my local area,” said Green.
Green was born with lung and throat cancer and has had over 200 surgeries.
Green said it was challenging juggling surgeries, class and the competition.
“It was very stressful. At first, I’ve had three or four surgeries since the Tech year, so it was a lot, but it was worth it all in the end,” said Green.
Jeff Faulconer is the visual communications instructor for Northeast Tech.
Faulconer said everyone could tell Green’s project was good.
“It was amazing. He put so much time and effort into it even halfway through, I knew it was something special,” said Faulconer.
Faulconer said students in Oklahoma were having a watch party when Green won the competition.
“It was late at night and so people were all probably getting ready to head to bed, but the students were all watching back here in Oklahoma,” said Faulconer.
Faulconer said he has watched Green juggle surgeries and projects while in his class. He says this win was well deserved.
“To see that come full circle and for him to be able to win it was pretty special,” said Faulconer.
Click here to view Faulconer's project.