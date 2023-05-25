Tulsa, Okla. — A program to help kids in north Tulsa by riding BMX bikes and learning about the history of Greenwood has kicked off Thursday evening.
It's called "RISE" and this the second year of the program and the organizers say it was so successful last year, they’ve made it bigger this time so that more kids can take part.
Harmony is 10 years old, she said she's happy and excited and maybe she'll get some new friends.
Brandon is also 10 years old.
"Man, I was excited when I heard about it," he said. "Because I love bikes."
Darren who is 8 years old said he loves riding bikes.
"They just give my legs exercise," he said.
USA BMX and the Terence Crutcher Foundation are behind the program.
For the second year, there are three different cohorts and 90 children taking part.
Over 12 weeks, kids aged 8 to 14 are being taught how to ride BMX. They’re also going to learn the history of Greenwood and be mentored by community leaders.
Tiffany Crutcher is the executive director of the Terence Crutcher foundation
"I’m hoping that they learn not just the resilience that the ancestors had back 100 years ago, but they understand the history, where they come from, about inclusion, about education and that they go on to be great citizens," she said.
At the end of the program, the kids get to keep their bikes and a new addition this year, the child's parent is getting a bike too to get families involved.
Shelley Free’s kids are taking part.
"It lets them know that they’re valuable in a multitude of ways," she said. "It gives them something that they can be proud of and it’s a new skill they can learn."
The people behind it are hoping it will inspire a whole new generation of children in north Tulsa,
Ray Hoyt is from the USA BMX Foundation.
"You know, bicycles create a sense of mobility for children, exploration, discovery and a lot of us grew up on bicycles," he said. "We had those opportunities, a smaller number of kids ride bikes today than they have in 50 years."
"Getting away from the TV and the games and getting them outside after school, and in the weekends with their friends, socialize opportunities on bicycles, it’s critical," Hoyt continued.
At the end of the program, nine kids from three cohorts will be chosen to enter the Grand National BMX Championships at the Expo in November.
There are still some places left in the program if you are interested.
For more information, click here.