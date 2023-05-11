Tulsa, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is trying to make sure kids have books to read this summer.
An organization called Reading Partners that helps children across Tulsa is hoping to give children books to help them with their reading skills during the summer break.
Reading Partners works with kids from kindergarten through fourth grade.
They want to give books to more than a hundred children to read this summer.
Olivia Martin is the executive director of Reading Partners Tulsa.
"It could be the book that tips a student over into loving reading," Martin said.
The nonprofit says it's really important to make sure children carry on learning and reading even when they’re not at school.
"Almost any student can lose more than a month of growth, sometimes up to three months of growth, in the summer," Martin said. "So reading all summer and talking about books and getting excited about starting school again really does make a difference."
Martin says some children are still behind with their reading because of the pandemic.
"The summer really is a time when we can make up some ground because we’re still catching up," Martin said. "Our second graders across the city really struggled this year with literacy because of where they fell in their schooling during the pandemic years."
Reading Partners works with children in Tulsa Public Schools and Union Public Schools to help with reading throughout the school year.
The organization has teamed up with three Tulsa bookstores, Magic City Books, Fulton Street Books and Whitty Books for a campaign called “Booked Up for Summer," aiming to give children books to read while they’re not at school.
"These were hand chosen books that represent kids from all backgrounds that were different levels of reading, different themes, so that someone will find something they love to read about in their backpack," Martin said.
Martin says giving children a book might just change their life.
"That shapes their life trajectory, it shapes the businesses that we have in Tulsa in the future, it shapes civic engagement and how we vote and how we participate, all those things are tied to literacy," Martin continued. "We just need to get the right book in the right hands at the right time, and that child may push through something that’s a challenge for them."
People can buy the books in the partner stores and donate them there through May 13.
The books will then be put into backpacks so the kids can take them home for the summer.
Reading Partners Tulsa will also be at Mayfest at Guthrie Green on Saturday from 10 until noon with music and story time readings.