CATOOSA, Okla. — The Demand Project, a nonprofit that fights the sexual exploitation of children, hosted an informational session at Catoosa High School on Thursday.
This comes after an incident where a man from Kansas was caught having a sexual relationship with a Catoosa 12-year-old.
Jason Weis is a detective with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and a co-founder of the Demand Project. He said the nonprofit helps catch people like that every day.
"Last year the Center for Missing and Exploited Xhildren received over 34 million tips, and that's only 25 percent of what we know," said Weis.
The Catoosa Police Department asked the Demand Project to help arm parents with information to prevent sexual predators from targeting their children.
"Don't think it can't happen to you, because it's not a matter of ‘if’, it's a matter of ‘when’,” said Weis. “It's really, really important that you understand that every child is vulnerable, whether you're in a great home, or an at-risk home, all kids are vulnerable.”
Weis said it’s important to understand the capabilities of the internet, new apps that are coming out and to have conversations with your kids.