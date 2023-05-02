TULSA, Okla. − The NOAH Jaguars, also known as the Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Homeschoolers, organizes sports for homeschooled students in Tulsa.
Over the past few years, NOAH has given students the opportunity to join different sports teams and compete against high schools and private schools.
This year, they are adding softball to their roster.
DayRhonda Gause is the Athletic Director and head coach of the new softball program. She was inspired to create the program because she was homeschool in high school and didn't have the opportunity to play ball.
"I'm just laying the groundwork for the girls to have this opportunity as homeschoolers to be a part of something more than themselves," said Gause.
Tryouts were held in April, and students as far as Oklahoma City traveled to compete.
"I'm opening it to girls what want to hustle, those who have passion and integrity to come play the game that they love," said Gause.
Practice starts in June, and Gause has a special message for girls on the team.
"Keep God first, and know that you're more than just an athlete. You're an individual first," said Gause.
Joyanna Laird plays basketball for the NOAH Jaguars. She says her experience has been a positive one.
“I would say that you make a lot of friends playing for NOAH because NOAH is like a family it’s like a second family to me,” said Laird.
Tiana Jones serves as a board member for NOAH. She is thrilled about the new softball program.
"I think this is a great stepping stone if anyone does want to pursue sports after high school, this will get your ready," said Jones.
The softball team's first game is scheduled for Aug. 3 and are scheduled to play in Beggs, Glenpool, and Salina. You can find more information at noahjags.org.