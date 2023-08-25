TULSA, Okla. -- EMSA said they’ve now crossed the 300 heat-call response threshold for 2023, putting them slightly ahead of last year’s heat call volume at this time.
Chief Public Affairs officer Adam Paluka says as of Thursday, Tulsa EMSA crews have responded to 303 suspected heat-related illness calls and transported 183 heat-related illness patients to local hospital in 2023.
Friday’s triple digit heat is especially punishing for those working outdoors, like these roofers on top of the SageNet Center at Expo Square.
Project Manager John Paul Schmidt explained why an early start is crucial.
“A lot of times in roofing you’ll try and get the tear off done first; that’s the most exhausting and hardest part of the job, so getting that done first thing why it’s still cool is important," said Schmidt.
The crew is laying down new material on the rooftop, it’s a rubber membrane. John Paul took a temperature reading for us on the roof, it registered at 130 degrees Fahrenheit before noon.
“It feels like you have the heat coming from both ways, both on top and hitting you from coming up off the roof," said Schmidt.
Schmidt’s crew, dressed in long sleeves and hats, are tackling a 60-thousand square foot job.
“We’ve been very careful and cautious about making our guys are well hydrated and out of the sun when they need to be," said Schmidt.
Hitting the splash pad provided the McDonald family with some relief as temperatures soared Friday afternoon.
Owasso mom Ashley McDonald said while the temperature at the time was about 97 or 98, it felt like it was well over 100.
Her husband, Bob McDonald had just returned from a job in Alaska.
“I’ve had two days all summer that were over 70 degrees. Got here this week, and it’s been 100 the whole time I’ve been here,” McDonald explained.
Their boys, who were splashing in the water fountains, certainly had the right idea.
But it’s all work and no play for the roofers.
“It’s a myth that most people think the roofs need to be done during the summer,” Schmidt noted. “Roofing in the spring or fall is much more preferable.”