TULSA, Okla. — An extreme sports show will come to downtown Tulsa this fall.
The 20th anniversary tour for Nitro Circus is stopping at the BOK Center on Oct. 14.
Nitro Circus, an action sports company that puts on live events and competitions, is coming back to indoor arenas for the first time in five years. The company was co-founded by Travis Pastrana, a professional stuntman and motorsports athlete.
The show promises "record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills and side-splitting shenanigans", including Nitro Circus’ infamous 50-foot Giganta ramp.
A press release from the BOK Center said every night an elite roster of top riders will throw down. Athletes on the tour include BMX and scooter threat Ryan “R-Willy” Williams, freestyle motocross star Jackson “Jacko” Strong and WCMX pioneer Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham. Nitro legend guests will also appear at every tour stop.
Tickets go on sale Friday and start at $33.