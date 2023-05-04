TULSA, Okla. — A couple from Tulsa recently tied the knot with an out-of-this-world wedding ceremony, a Star Wars-themed wedding.
Gracie and Taylor Melendez, who share a love for Star Wars, decided to celebrate their big day with a Star Wars-themed wedding on May 4, commonly known as Star Wars Day.
FOX23 spoke with the couple about their unique wedding ceremony and how their love for Star Wars brought them together.
"Star Wars is just a really big thing in our lives. And May 4 is May the fourth be with you. So it was our special date and we wanted that to be our wedding day," said Taylor.
The couple even got engaged at the Millennium Falcon at Disneyland in 2020, making their Star Wars-themed wedding even more special.
The wedding occurred at the Decopolis Discovitorium in Tulsa, featuring Star Wars themes and props.
The owner and artist of Decopolis, William Franklin, helped set up the perfect venue to celebrate the couple's big day.
"It's really intimate and William was really great. He brought us all the props that he had and totally put them out for us and set them for us. It actually, it was really awesome," said Taylor.
Taylor's mom, Kelly Gibson, knew William and knew that he could successfully give Taylor and Gracie the perfect Star Wars wedding.
"I was just really excited about that, you know because we love having any type of activities, events or things going on like that. It just adds a lot of extra energy and we try to make this a fun place for everyone in all of Tulsa," said William Franklin.
Franklin has plans to make the venue bigger and better.
