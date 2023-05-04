TULSA, Okla. — Bri Seeley works as a consultant and sets up her office at The Root Coworking space in downtown Tulsa. She said there is no better time than during National Small Business Week for women to launch their business and monetize their big ideas.
“I’d been in New York City and, obviously, it’s a little constricting there,” said Seeley, CEO & Founder.
Since she rooted into Green Country in 2020, Seeley said she’s focused on encouraging women to grow their business, even sharing from the TEDxTalk stage.
“I work with entrepreneurs to understand their needs, their motivations, their visions … as well as their customers’ needs, their customers’ motivations and find the best strategy, the best path forward for them and their specific business,” Seeley said.
The best path forward could include some unconventional paving.
“I’m actually also a certified hypnotherapist,” Seeley casually added. “To help women really retrain their mental programming.”
“Our thoughts are kind of what dictate how we feel, and how we feel starts dictating what actions we’re able to take. And if we’re telling ourselves negative things, what we’re capable of or what’s available to us, we’re not gonna feel great and then we’re not gonna take what actions we need to take in our business,” Seeley added.
Professional photographer and model coach Nikki Gomez said it has worked for her.
“It’s not just the external stuff. It’s also like, working from the inside out. So you can continue to build yourself up and your brand and grow from there. Finding a coach or finding someone knowledgeable to help you as a woman is definitely empowering because then you start learning about things that maybe you didn’t know existed that can help you,” Gomez said.
If you have an idea you want to monetize, Seeley says there’s no time like the present.
“If you are a woman who’s been thinking about starting a business, there is no better day than today to get started. If you’ve been thinking about it, take one step today. Take another step tomorrow and another step the next day. And then look back a year from now and see how far you’ve come,” Seeley said.
Seeley will host Success Becomes Me, a conference geared toward women entrepreneurs at the Cox Business Convention Center, Sept. 20-21, 2023.