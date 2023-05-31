TULSA, Okla. − Nearly 50 people have approached the forensic scientists assisting with the 1921 Graves Investigation, believing they are descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and victims.
A list of surnames and locations of interest were released in April after 22 remains were pulled from mass graves at Oaklawn Cemetery.
“As work continues to unearth the truth 102 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, we are inching closer finding answers in an unprecedented identification process, the likes of which have never been undertaken before,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I am thankful for the incredible team at Intermountain Forensics and all of the people who have come forward to share information about their family histories in this significant effort.”
Six new DNA samples are currently under investigation. It could lead to more surnames and potential locations. Order graves are also under investigation as well.
New details have been added to previously-released burial information:
Updated surnames/location for Burial 1
- Jones and Medler of Clay County, Mississippi, 1880-1900
- Daniel, Meriwether, Sims, and Bohannon of Coweta County, Georgia, area.
- Scott and Huntley from Coweta and Troup Counties, Georgia.
- Robert Benjamin family of Austin County, Texas, in late 1800s.
Additional surnames/locations for Burial 13
In addition to the surnames listed on April 12, another family of interest has been added (Bremby).
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #1: Bremby family (also spelled Bembry, Brembry, Brimbry, etc.) of Sealy, Texas, and Austin County, Texas, and nearby Colorado County, Texas.
- Some of the Texas Bremby family were briefly in Tulsa, so the genealogy team is interested in connecting with Oklahoma community members with any variations of that surname.
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #2: Maggett
- Area(s): Mississippi
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #3: Strong, McGee
- Area(s): Union Parish, Louisiana, and Texas
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #4: Still
- Area(s): Oklahoma during Indian Territory designation
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #1: Holden, Larrimore
- Area(s): Sabine Parish, Louisiana
- Surnames/Locations of Interest #2: Luckett, Mayre
- Area(s): Rapides Parish, Louisiana
- Rentie, Kernal, Grayson, Island and Smith families who were Muscogee (Creek) Freedmen in the late 1800s
- Davis family of Kaufman, Texas, and Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in the early 1900s
- Alexander of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
If you have any of these names in your family tree, visit http://tulsa1921dna.org and click the “Provide Information” button.