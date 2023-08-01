OKLAHOMA CITY − A study aimed at examining convictions and sentencing for distribution of non-consensual pornography, also known as "revenge porn," has been approved.
State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck (R, Elgin) will oversee the study. Distributing revenge porn became a misdemeanor in Oklahoma in 2016 under the passage of Senate Bill 1257.
Right now, the crime is punishable by up to one year in a county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
"Cameras and cell phones are so common today that many photos or videos, including those that are intimate in nature, are taken without the subject's knowledge or consent," Hasenbeck said. "Even when the media was captured with consent, the subject may not have given permission to post it online or otherwise share it. But once it hits the Internet, it is nearly impossible for law enforcement or the victim to track down every single place on the Internet that this photo or video landed. The knowledge that this media is out there haunts these victims day in and day out," Hasenbeck continued. "It destroys their lives, causes severe anxiety and depression and leaves these innocent victims feeling completely helpless."
The study will begin Aug. 7 and must be completed by Nov. 16.