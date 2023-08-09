MCALESTER, Okla. − Students have begun the 2023-2024 school year in McAlester.
The year comes with a lot of changes, including the debut of the brand-new Randy Hughes Middle School for the 7th and 8th grades.
The district now has all grade center levels, meaning entire grades are under one roof, with the same curriculum, and school leadership.
“We believe in the end, it’ll improve education top to bottom in our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber.
K-2 is at Will Rogers Elementary, 3rd-4th at Puterbaugh Upper, 5th-6th at Parker Intermediate Center, then 9th-12 at McAlester High School.
The new Randy Hughes Middle School features 7th and 8th on two levels. The district’s new gymnasium is at the heart of the new school.