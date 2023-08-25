She said severe RSV can lead to hospitalization or even death, especially in infants.
"Newborns are some of our most vulnerable in our population, so anything that we can do to help build their immunity, help protect them from diseases they may come into early in life, I think is a promising thing," said Dr. Koshy.
The FDA approved a RSV vaccine for newborns back in July, but now there's a safer, easier option.
On Monday, the FDA approved the vaccine for use on pregnant mothers.
"It was approved to help mothers build immunity in that third trimester, so that they can then pass it to their children and protect those newborns in the first 6 months of life and from getting severe disease," said Dr. Koshy.
While the FDA has approved the vaccine for use in pregnant women, Dr. Koshy said doctors are still waiting on guidelines from the CDC on using it.
In the meantime, she offered this advice for expecting moms.
"Talk to their doctors to see if they might benefit from this vaccine," said Dr. Koshy.