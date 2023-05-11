HENRYETTA, Okla. — FOX23 received a document on Thursday of 471 pages of records from Jesse McFadden's time in prison.
Records show he had ten violations while in DOC custody;
- Mar. 2004 - Possession of Tabaco
- Jun. 2005 - Possession of cigarettes
- Nov. 2005- Tested positive for THC
- Jan. 2007 - Out of cell during lockdown
- Feb. 2009 - Sexual Activity
- Jan. 2010 - Sexual Activity
- Feb. 2010 Battery of another person
- Sept. 2013 - Possession of a cell phone
- Jul. 2016 - 1 Possession of a cell phone
- Dec. 2016 Law Violation
The law violation is when investigators found porn on McFadden's phone, the case he was set to go to trial for the day seven bodies were found on his property.
The last three violations are considered "Class X" Violations, which are considered to be the worst type of violation.
According to a statement the DOC gave us, McFadden was released after 85 percent of his time because he banked enough credits to be released early. Credits are earned through good behavior and hygiene.
According to DOC policy, for a the second offense of a 'Class X" violation, credits can be revoked.
According to the documents, When McFadden was caught with the phone that investigators say had child porn on it, no credits were revoked. He was punished for having the phone with thirty day segregation and restricted visitation.
Jesse McFadden was disciplined for breaking the law (child porn) with having his canteen, telephone and visitation restricted for 90 days.