BARTLESVILLE, Okla. − A mental health program is teaming up mental health professionals with Bartlesville police officers on patrols.
Grand Mental Health in Bartlesville now has a Crisis Intervention Response team. That team rides with police officers to help deescalate situations involving a person with mental health instead of taking them to jail.
“Incarceration is expensive and anytime we can alleviate that and eliminate problems, the better it is for the community, and it’s cost effective,” said Jim Warring.
Warring is the Law Enforcement Engagement Director. The Crisis Intervention Team (CIRT) launched last July. He says two mental health professionals go with officers five days a week for eight hours a day.
“When you have a team of law enforcement and a mental health professional who can assess and say this is what’s going on rather than it’s a criminal issue. At least taking that time to investigate fully of what’s best for that individual,” said Warring.
BPD officers also have 40 hours of critical incident training making the team work even stronger. The teams assess whether people are dealing with homelessness or substance abuse issues for example. It has a lot of goals but is focused on giving people the help they need.
“This is going to take all of us and ultimately, I’d like see us work ourselves out of a job. We’re not going as much to these crisis issues; we’re just handling problems instead of dealing with crisis,” said Warring.
Warring says since the program started, he’s seen the impact. From frustrations at not knowing how to handling issues to having a game plan and making a positive change.
“There’s a little more of a better outlook that yes now we have resources, teams, and communications to effectively handle these issues and better our community,” said Warring