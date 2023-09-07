New Jenks mall will also be getting a state-of-the-art playground

JENKS, Okla. -- The company which built the playgrounds for Gathering Place will also be building a playground for Jenk's new outlet mall.
Jenks Chamber President, Heather Turner said, "The Simon Mall will have a lovely playground on site. Play By Design has a rendering of one of the pieces of equipment they are building for the site."
A representation from Play By Design has confirmed that the company will start building the playground around Dec 2023 and Jan 2024.
The playground is expected to be completed by the time the new Jenks outlet mall opens officially.