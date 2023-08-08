New Gathering Place art installation will leave you with your own 'experience'

TULSA, Okla. -- A new art installation is now on display at Gathering Place and will run until Sept 30.
“This is an immersive exhibition within the environment among these beautiful trees and around the cottonwood lawn and the artist calls this A Color Story,” Laura Clark, Curator of Public Art at Gathering Place.
The artwork includes seven, multicolored, mosaic-style fabric flags flowing throughout the PSO Reading Tree area.
“It asks you to stop, watch the colors blow in the breeze and enjoy your environment. Everyone responds to love individually and that’s what’s so fun about it. Some may feel energized, while others may feel calm in the space,” said Clark. “You come away with your own experience.”
"From a distance, the bold colors may grab someone's attention to come closer. The artwork may gently sway in the wind or catch light dappling through the trees,” said the artist, Rachel Hayes.
Rachel Hayes was a Tulsa Artist Fellow from 2017 to 2019. She is still living and working in Tulsa, says Clark.
“Her work has been shown in Brooklyn, New York, in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Milan, Italy and Istambul, Turkey,” said Clark. “Our artist Rachel is going to be here at the PSO reading tree on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for story time,” said Clark.