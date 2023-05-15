New drug approved by the FDA offers women suffering from hot flashes another treatment option

TULSA, Okla. —The FDA approved a new drug on Friday that will offer women an additional treatment option for those who suffer from one of the worst symptoms of menopause, hot flashes.
The new once-a-day pill from Astellas Pharma to treat moderate-to-severe symptoms commonly referred to as "hot flashes".
The brand is "Veozah," and the new drug targets brain connections that help control body temperature.
FOX23 spoke with an OBGYN Specialist at OU Health, Dr. Pamela Miles, on her thoughts on the pill.
"It blocks the neurotransmitter that makes us flash, so the little impulse in our temperature regulatory system, this will block that signal," said Dr. Miles.
Dr. Miles said this gives women who cannot use hormone replacement therapy another option.
"Those who have estrogen-related diseases like breast cancer, uterine cancer, blood clots, estrogen can increase risk, so there are some where it's not something we will talk about. We don't start estrogens far down the road, like ten years past menopause, when there are a bit more risks instead of benefits," said Dr. Miles.
The new drug carries an FDA warning about potential liver damage and women will need to undergo testing for liver damage or infection before getting a prescription.
They will then need to get a blood test every three to nine months.
Dr. Miles said the other category of medication that helps hot flashes are some of the anti-depressants, so this is just one more option.
"We're excited that there's something else to offer, you do see lots of women who never plan to continue hormones, so then when symptoms get bad, they are looking for something else," said Dr. Miles.
Dr. Miles added that making hot flashes go away may not decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease.
She said that women who tend to have more hot flashes or the return of hot flashes seem to also have an associated increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
That's been a big topic of discussion at the meeting of the North American Menopause Society.
Click here for more information on menopause.