TULSA, Okla. — As we near 102 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a descendant is premiering a documentary about the rebuild. This documentary will be shown in African American museums across the country.
 
The Greenwood Avenue Project director Terry Baccus wanted to highlight what happened after the massacre.
 
Baccus tells FOX23, his bloodline runs deep in Greenwood.
 
"My family came up through the Trail of Tears. My great, great grandfather, Joe Holden founded Holdenville, Oklahoma. I have family here A.W Smart is a distant family member of mine who was here during the massacre of 21," said Baccus.
 
This project is something Baccus hopes brings awareness to and educates others from all over.
 
"We're getting the story of Greenwood out. The narrative is still Greenwood. It's about the life in Greenwood. What they did in Greenwood," said Baccus.
 
Greenwood Ave. Project is premiering May 26 at Circle Cinema in Tulsa.
 
Click here to buy tickets, see which museums it's playing in or to purchase the documentary digitally.

