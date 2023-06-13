OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, FOX23 got a live look inside the new co-working spaces at the Criterion Building in Owasso.
The co-working space is like a regular office but you can rent out individual rooms which can be an affordable option for small businesses who may not be able to afford a traditional office space.
FOX23 spoke with Managing Member of Criterion Fund, Braden Creek, on the the need for the new individual office spaces.
"I looked for an office for a really long time and there was no office space available. Let alone cheap office space. The closest space was the root or 36 degrees north. They have amazing facilities but we didn't have anything like that in Owasso," said Creek.
Click here if you would like to reserve a space.