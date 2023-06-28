OWASSO, Okla. — On Wednesday, The Learning Experience, a child daycare center, announced the beginning of its construction on their sixth center in Owasso, which offers child care services from infancy until kindergarten.
FOX23 spoke with Stephanie Rutherford, the senior vice president of operations for The Learning Center on its new center.
"Lots of families, lots of people needing quality child care options for their Children and we felt like there was a great opportunity for us to serve the local community," said Rutherford.
Rutherford says lots of working families are looking for infant toddler care in the area.
The center aims to provide quality child care with a focus on academic and personal development.
"We're going to be looking to hire teachers administrators from the local community. So there will be employment opportunities as well and then awesome playgrounds, incredible brightly colored classrooms," said Rutherford.
The building is expected to be completed by late next year or early spring and enrollment will begin after they obtain a certificate of occupancy.
