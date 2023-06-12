TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa attorney facing charges from an alleged rape in 2021 has been charged with six new charges, including first-degree rape, attempted rape, and rape by instrumentation.
The charges against Jeffrey Krigel were filed last week, according to OSCN. The new charges are in connection with casees between 2011 and 2017.
Back in January 2023, the Oklahoma Supreme Court suspended Krigel from practicing law, saying his professional conduct was a threat to the public.
Several charges, including two counts of forcible sodomy, have been dropped at the request of the state.
Krigel is due back in court July 26 for a preliminary hearing.