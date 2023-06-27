MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police said two people and their 11-year-old grandson are dead in Muskogee after a shooting Monday night that police said could have been a murder-suicide.
Muskogee police said 68-year-old Terry Janway is suspected of shooting and killing her husband, 69-year-old Jack Janway, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway. Terry and Jack's daughter, Chandra Janway, is the wife of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.
Police said around 9 p.m., Terry called 911 and reported a disturbance and someone with a gun. When officers got on scene, they saw a person laying in the hallway inside the front door.
Police said they then heard gunshots from inside the house, and they pulled the person in the hallway out of the house.
Officers started making announcements for any other people in the house to come out, and once enough officers arrived, searched the home. Two more people were found dead inside.
Police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
In an interview with FOX23, Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said he knew the Janway family. He said Jack was a prominent chiropractor in town, and Coleman has been at patient at his practice.
“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” said Coleman. “I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”
Coleman said the tragedy once again emphasizes the need for people to talk to one another and make sure they are prioritizing their mental well-being.
“One thing I want to say to my community right now is that more than ever, we need to love each other,” Coleman said. “We need to be concerned about each other enough that if we identify issue with family or friends, that we talk to them and get them the help that they need.”
Terry and Jack's son, Jordan Janway, was killed in a skydiving accident in 2014. His obituary lists Dalton Janway as one of his nephews. The obituary also names Lynn as Jordan's mother, referring to Terry, whose legal name is Terry Lynn Janway.
In response to the tragedy, Jimmie Johnson's team has pulled out of an upcoming NASCAR race in Chicago. In a statement, the family is asking for privacy during this time.